State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 54,322 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,322 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 485.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.58. 30,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $167,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $5,831,913. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

