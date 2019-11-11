Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.36. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.