Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NUAG opened at $24.58 on Monday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

