Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pentair by 231.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 744,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $43.01 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

