Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $76.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. 534,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,125.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

