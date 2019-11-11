Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.94 ($89.47).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.00 ($83.72). 79,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of €71.18 and a 200 day moving average of €66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -507.04. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 12-month high of €75.75 ($88.08).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

