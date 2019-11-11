SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 0.4%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.59, 34,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 483,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 19,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,726.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,661.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 184,910 shares of company stock valued at $377,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 188.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.