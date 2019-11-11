SunTrust Banks Cuts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $52.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athene from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,560. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 177,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

