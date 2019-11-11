SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.53 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,764.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,469,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 796,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

