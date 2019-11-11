SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Gap Down to $15.98

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $15.98. SVMK shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 60,791 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.72.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $29,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $2,427,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SVMK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

