TD Securities Trims Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Target Price to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RAY.A. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.17.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.68.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.