Tecnoglass Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $392.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.