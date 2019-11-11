Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $344.93

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $344.93 and last traded at $342.30, with a volume of 4449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,575.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,212 shares of company stock worth $11,655,079. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

