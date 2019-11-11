Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $180.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $180.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,782.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.03279897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00671554 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

