TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TESS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

