The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 114,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,149,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,489 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.