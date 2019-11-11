The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.46

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and traded as high as $39.78. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 87,015 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 million and a PE ratio of -64.58.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

