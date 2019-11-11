Thunder Token Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

