TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Announces $0.23 — Dividend

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

