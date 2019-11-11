TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 890,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.