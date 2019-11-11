Tlwm Decreases Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tlwm reduced its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Icon were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 65.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.18. 102,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

