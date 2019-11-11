Tlwm Has $601,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tlwm reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Amgen were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $15,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.70. 1,364,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $221.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

