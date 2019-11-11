Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,811 Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Rudolph Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,708 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 629,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock remained flat at $$28.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,990. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

RTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

