Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicell worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 164.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $91,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,021,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $3,155,979 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

