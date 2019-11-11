Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 2.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,797,347. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.