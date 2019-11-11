Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,830 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,577. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,256 shares of company stock valued at $598,344. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

