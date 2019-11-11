Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.26. 18,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,473. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

