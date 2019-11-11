U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 11.7%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 656,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 109,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kanen purchased 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $442,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,768.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol Khazani purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $206,481.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 981,107 shares of company stock worth $1,381,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.