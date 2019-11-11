UEX (TSE:UEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 143000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

