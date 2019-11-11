United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ UBCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

