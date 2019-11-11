US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

