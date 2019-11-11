US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12,392.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after buying an additional 2,875,172 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 192.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after buying an additional 1,143,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,125,000 after buying an additional 715,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

