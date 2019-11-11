ValuEngine Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 345,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,867. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,271,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Insiders have sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

