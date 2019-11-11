ValuEngine Lowers ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,007. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

