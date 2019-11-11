VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.97

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $40.09. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BJK)

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

