Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

VPL opened at $69.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

