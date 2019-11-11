Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

