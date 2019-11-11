Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Energy Recovery (ERII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2019 – Energy Recovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

11/4/2019 – Energy Recovery was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – Energy Recovery was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2019 – Energy Recovery is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Energy Recovery was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,621. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 4.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

