Welch Group LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.22. 1,473,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,794. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,306 shares of company stock worth $25,914,056 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

