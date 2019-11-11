Welch Group LLC Buys 6,679 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 212.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.13. 2,232,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $311.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

