Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816,832. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

