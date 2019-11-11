Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $153.76 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.94.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.