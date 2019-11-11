Wynn Resorts, Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the casino operator on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,750,250 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $141.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

