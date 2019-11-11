XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.