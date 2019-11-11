Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.91. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 129,937 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNET shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.