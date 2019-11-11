Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.29% of Anthem worth $177,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.15. 951,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

