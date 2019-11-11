Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 4,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

