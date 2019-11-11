Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.87). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on Myovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 62.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,846 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 200,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

