Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Sell

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNDT. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NYSE CNDT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 1,790,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,837. Conduent has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conduent by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 773,511 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 275,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.