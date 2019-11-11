Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of CLIGF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

